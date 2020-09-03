Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held talks with visiting Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil at her office in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNATaiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held talks with visiting Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil at her office in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwanese President Tsai holds talks with Czech Senate leader to the ire of Beijing

  • Milos Vystrcil has been on an official visit to the self-ruled island since Sunday
  • Beijing will ‘take necessary actions to safeguard its legitimate interests’, says Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman

Topic |   Taiwan
Associated Press
Updated: 1:29pm, 3 Sep, 2020

