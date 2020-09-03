The Chinese navy conducts a drill in the South China Sea in 2018. A senior diplomat has dismissed concerns over the PLA’s military manoeuvres in the region. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Beijing warns Asean members against backing ‘troublemaker’ US in region
- Luo Zhaohui, deputy foreign minister for Asian affairs, makes remarks ahead of crucial talks on a code of conduct for the disputed waterway
- He also takes aim at Washington’s partners in the Indo-Pacific, describing the Quad alliance as ‘an anti-China front line’
Topic | South China Sea
