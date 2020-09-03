Chinese President Xi Jinping attends Thursday morning’s ceremony near Marco Polo Bridge in Beijing. Photo: CGTN
China’s Xi Jinping marks WWII victory, slams those who ‘vilify Communist Party’
- President attends ceremony on 75th anniversary of end of Sino-Japanese war before saying attempts to slur the party would be resisted by Chinese people
- He also emphasises cooperation with Russia in message to counterpart Vladimir Putin
Topic | China-Japan relations
