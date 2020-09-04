Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands in Moscow in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFEChinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands in Moscow in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China and Russia send pointed message to Washington on war anniversary

  • Joint article by Beijing and Moscow ambassadors issues a reminder of old friendships and jabs at Trump administration
  • Diplomats mark 75th anniversary of the end of World War II celebrating alliance but barely mention United States

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Sep, 2020

