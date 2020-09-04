Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands in Moscow in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China and Russia send pointed message to Washington on war anniversary
- Joint article by Beijing and Moscow ambassadors issues a reminder of old friendships and jabs at Trump administration
- Diplomats mark 75th anniversary of the end of World War II celebrating alliance but barely mention United States
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands in Moscow in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE