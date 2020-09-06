There are concerns that mines owned by Chinese companies in Peru are ‘vehicles of contagion’ for Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
China’s Peruvian mines face protests over Covid-19 risks
- Trade unions and non-governmental organisations accuse Chinese companies of covering up ‘true number’ of cases
- Peru ranks among the worst affected countries, with more than 650,000 confirmed infections of the disease
Topic | Argentina
There are concerns that mines owned by Chinese companies in Peru are ‘vehicles of contagion’ for Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images