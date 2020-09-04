Democratic US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “turned a blind eye” to the situation in Tibet. Photo: ReutersDemocratic US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “turned a blind eye” to the situation in Tibet. Photo: Reuters
Chinese officials will be brought to account for rights abuses in Tibet if I’m next US president, says Biden

  • Democratic nominee said he would meet the Dalai Lama and press Beijing to return to dialogue with Tibetan representatives if elected
  • Chinese President Xi had vowed to tighten control over autonomous region just days before Biden statement

Catherine Wong
Updated: 2:13pm, 4 Sep, 2020

