Democratic US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “turned a blind eye” to the situation in Tibet. Photo: Reuters
Chinese officials will be brought to account for rights abuses in Tibet if I’m next US president, says Biden
- Democratic nominee said he would meet the Dalai Lama and press Beijing to return to dialogue with Tibetan representatives if elected
- Chinese President Xi had vowed to tighten control over autonomous region just days before Biden statement
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “turned a blind eye” to the situation in Tibet. Photo: Reuters