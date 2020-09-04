The United States and Taiwan are among governments looking to reduce their dependence on China after the coronavirus pandemic highlighted how reliant they were on Chinese supplies. Photo: Reuters
US, Taiwan seek ‘like-minded’ democracies to remake global supply chains and shift from reliance on China
- US representative in Taipei says supply chains of the future will be reinvented by parties with shared values such as freedom of press and religion
- Trump administration steps up its support for island even without formal diplomatic ties
Topic | Taiwan
The United States and Taiwan are among governments looking to reduce their dependence on China after the coronavirus pandemic highlighted how reliant they were on Chinese supplies. Photo: Reuters