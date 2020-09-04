India has been building up troops and military equipment along the disputed border with China. Photo: Reuters
Indian army chief confident talks can resolve China border dispute
- General Manoj Mukund Naravane says situation is ‘slightly tense’ but dialogue can help ease tensions
- Countries’ defence ministers set to meet in Russia for first face-to-face meeting since stand-off began
Topic | China-India border dispute
India has been building up troops and military equipment along the disputed border with China. Photo: Reuters