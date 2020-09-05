The University of North Texas has cut ties with the Chinese Scholarship Council. Photo: Shutterstock
The Chinese researchers caught in a US academic no-man’s land
- More than a dozen scholars on a Chinese-funded programme have been told by an American university that their visas are no longer valid and they have to leave the country
- The decision closes yet another door to exchanges between the countries amid acrimony over claims of intellectual property theft
