Why is China looking beyond Africa for oil supplies?

  • The continent was once the Asian giant’s biggest sources of the resource, accounting for more than a third of China’s imports
  • Angola remains a major player but contributions from other African countries are waning

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:30pm, 5 Sep, 2020

By 2018, Angola was the only African nation still among the top five exporters of oil to China. Photo: Reuters
