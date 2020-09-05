By 2018, Angola was the only African nation still among the top five exporters of oil to China. Photo: Reuters
Why is China looking beyond Africa for oil supplies?
- The continent was once the Asian giant’s biggest sources of the resource, accounting for more than a third of China’s imports
- Angola remains a major player but contributions from other African countries are waning
Topic | China-Africa relations
