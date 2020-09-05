The US threatened to blacklist Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Photo: HandoutThe US threatened to blacklist Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Photo: Handout
The US threatened to blacklist Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Photo: Handout
US threat to target China’s biggest chip maker SMIC risks undermining drive to boost domestic tech sector

  • White House considers adding manufacturer to blacklist that would force US suppliers to apply for an export licence
  • Impact on Chinese technology firms could hit everything from smartphones to missile guidance systems

Karen YeungChe Pan
Karen Yeung and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:57pm, 5 Sep, 2020

