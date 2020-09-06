Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Yang Jiechi to Athens. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi urges EU and Asean to work to build trust
- Yang’s comments follow visit to Myanmar, Spain and Greece as part of a drive to counter growing pressure from the US
- Communist Party’s foreign affairs chief insists relationship with EU is one of the most important to China as investment treaty deadline looms
Topic | China-Asean relations
