China-US tension: senior Chinese official urges renewed talks to avoid relations getting ‘out of control’

  • Long commentary by the foreign ministry vice-minister calling for dialogue is a departure from Wolf Warrior rhetoric
  • But Le Yucheng said there was ‘no room for compromise’ on territorial sovereignty issues

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Sep, 2020

