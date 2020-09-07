Czech President Milos Zeman favours closer ties to China. Photo: DPACzech President Milos Zeman favours closer ties to China. Photo: DPA
China /  Diplomacy

Czech President Milos Zeman slams Taiwan visit as ‘boyish provocation’ as he seeks to calm China’s anger

  • Country’s leader says he will stop inviting senate president Milos Vystrcil to foreign policy briefings following the trip
  • Prime Minister Andrej Babis says he will try to protect Czech firms from fallout amid reports piano maker Petrof had lost a US$237,000 order

Topic |   Taiwan
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 5:30pm, 7 Sep, 2020

