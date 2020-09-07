Visa issues for American journalists in China appear to be another symptom of the worsening China-US relationship as each nation claims the other is hampering foreign correspondents on their soil. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: Visa hold-ups for journalists a sign of tightening media control and widening rift
- American journalists in China applying for visa extension reportedly find conditions have changed with shorter stays granted or processing delayed
- Beijing claims Washington has stymied Chinese news workers with an array of measures, including denying visas and expelling staff
Topic | US-China relations
Visa issues for American journalists in China appear to be another symptom of the worsening China-US relationship as each nation claims the other is hampering foreign correspondents on their soil. Photo: AFP