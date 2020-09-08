An Indian Border Security Force soldier in the Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: DPA
China accuses Indian troops of firing warning shots in tense border region
- Soldiers fired shots and crossed Line of Actual Control in Himalayas, according to PLA
- Scant details have been provided of incident which was described as a ‘veiled’ provocation by Chinese side
