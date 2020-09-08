An Indian Border Security Force soldier in the Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: DPAAn Indian Border Security Force soldier in the Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: DPA
An Indian Border Security Force soldier in the Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: DPA
China /  Diplomacy

China accuses Indian troops of firing warning shots in tense border region

  • Soldiers fired shots and crossed Line of Actual Control in Himalayas, according to PLA
  • Scant details have been provided of incident which was described as a ‘veiled’ provocation by Chinese side

Topic |   China-India relations
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 10:28am, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian Border Security Force soldier in the Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: DPAAn Indian Border Security Force soldier in the Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: DPA
An Indian Border Security Force soldier in the Himalayan border region between India and China. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE