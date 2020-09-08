India launched the demonstration vehicle on Monday from an island off the state of Odisha. Photo: Indian defence ministry
India joins hypersonic club with successful test flight of cruise vehicle
- Defence ministry says demonstration vehicle with scramjet engine reached an altitude of 30km and six times the speed of sound
- It comes amid growing concerns over a new arms race in hypersonic weapons between China, Russia and the United States
