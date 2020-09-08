A military source has suggested that China’s experimental craft may be similar to the US Air Force’s X-37B space plane. Photo: AFPA military source has suggested that China’s experimental craft may be similar to the US Air Force’s X-37B space plane. Photo: AFP
A military source has suggested that China’s experimental craft may be similar to the US Air Force’s X-37B space plane. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s mystery experimental spacecraft ‘could be part of Shenlong space plane project’

  • Military source says craft that has just completed its first test flight is likely to be linked to the project
  • Details of the mission have not been released, but another source suggested it was similar to the US X-37B

Topic |   Space
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:09pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A military source has suggested that China’s experimental craft may be similar to the US Air Force’s X-37B space plane. Photo: AFPA military source has suggested that China’s experimental craft may be similar to the US Air Force’s X-37B space plane. Photo: AFP
A military source has suggested that China’s experimental craft may be similar to the US Air Force’s X-37B space plane. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE