Chinese leader Xi Jinping with Jean-Claude Juncker, then president of the European Commission (left), French president Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, in Paris in 2019. Photo: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg
Xi Jinping likely to face criticism over Hong Kong crackdown during EU summit
- Beijing’s national security law and recent arrests are expected to be topic of discussion during online meeting on Monday
- Trade is the planned focus of the EU-China summit
Topic | China-EU relations
