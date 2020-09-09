Chinese leader Xi Jinping with Jean-Claude Juncker, then president of the European Commission (left), French president Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, in Paris in 2019. Photo: Christophe Morin/BloombergChinese leader Xi Jinping with Jean-Claude Juncker, then president of the European Commission (left), French president Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, in Paris in 2019. Photo: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping likely to face criticism over Hong Kong crackdown during EU summit

  • Beijing’s national security law and recent arrests are expected to be topic of discussion during online meeting on Monday
  • Trade is the planned focus of the EU-China summit

Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Updated: 2:58am, 9 Sep, 2020

