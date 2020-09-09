Somaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu at the opening of the de facto embassy in Taipei. Photo: AFPSomaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu at the opening of the de facto embassy in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Somaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu at the opening of the de facto embassy in Taipei. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Somaliland opens Taiwan office with eye on oil and gas investment

  • De facto embassy opening latest sign of deepening ties which have angered Beijing and Somalia
  • Self-declared African state offers mining, exploration, tourism and other opportunities

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:57pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Somaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu at the opening of the de facto embassy in Taipei. Photo: AFPSomaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu at the opening of the de facto embassy in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Somaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu at the opening of the de facto embassy in Taipei. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE