European firms in China have to negotiate a ‘political minefield’, trade group says

  • Companies fear retaliation from Beijing over its political disputes with their home governments, European Union Chamber of Commerce says in annual position paper
  • China should ‘depoliticise the business environment’, it says

Wendy Wu
Updated: 9:30am, 10 Sep, 2020

Foreign firms in China are “navigating a political minefield during a health crisis of truly overwhelming proportions”, according to Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China. Photo: EPA
