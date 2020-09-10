Foreign firms in China are “navigating a political minefield during a health crisis of truly overwhelming proportions”, according to Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China. Photo: EPA
European firms in China have to negotiate a ‘political minefield’, trade group says
- Companies fear retaliation from Beijing over its political disputes with their home governments, European Union Chamber of Commerce says in annual position paper
- China should ‘depoliticise the business environment’, it says
Topic | US-China relations
