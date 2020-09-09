Beijing is accused of working to “distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council”. Photo: Getty Images
China’s human rights abuses: 321 NGOs call for UN investigation into violations by Beijing
- International community ‘can no longer sit back and allow the Chinese authorities to trample on human rights’, deputy regional director for Amnesty International says
- Signatories decry the ‘racist treatment of people in China, or by Chinese state actors in other parts of the world’
