Beijing is accused of working to “distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council”. Photo: Getty ImagesBeijing is accused of working to “distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council”. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing is accused of working to “distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council”. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

China’s human rights abuses: 321 NGOs call for UN investigation into violations by Beijing

  • International community ‘can no longer sit back and allow the Chinese authorities to trample on human rights’, deputy regional director for Amnesty International says
  • Signatories decry the ‘racist treatment of people in China, or by Chinese state actors in other parts of the world’

Topic |   Human rights in China
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:40pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing is accused of working to “distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council”. Photo: Getty ImagesBeijing is accused of working to “distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council”. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing is accused of working to “distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council”. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE