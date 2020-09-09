Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to promote Beijing’s new global data security initiative in talks with the EU on Thursday. Photo: AFPChinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to promote Beijing’s new global data security initiative in talks with the EU on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to promote Beijing’s new global data security initiative in talks with the EU on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-EU relations: Liu He set to promote Beijing’s global data security initiative at Thursday’s talks

  • Initiative on Global Data Security was not on agenda, but source says Liu is expected to raise it in virtual meeting with EC executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager
  • Vestager expected to press Liu for greater commitment from China on market access, research reciprocity and the compatibility of artificial intelligence with human rights, source says

Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 9:09pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to promote Beijing’s new global data security initiative in talks with the EU on Thursday. Photo: AFPChinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to promote Beijing’s new global data security initiative in talks with the EU on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to promote Beijing’s new global data security initiative in talks with the EU on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE