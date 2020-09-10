An Indian army convoy travels along a highway leading to Ladakh at Gagangeer in Kashmir on Wednesday. China and India have been engaged in a tense stand-off in the region since May. Photo: APAn Indian army convoy travels along a highway leading to Ladakh at Gagangeer in Kashmir on Wednesday. China and India have been engaged in a tense stand-off in the region since May. Photo: AP
An Indian army convoy travels along a highway leading to Ladakh at Gagangeer in Kashmir on Wednesday. China and India have been engaged in a tense stand-off in the region since May. Photo: AP
China-India stand-off: ‘narrow opportunity’ for foreign ministers to cool border tensions

  • Breakthrough is unlikely at high-stakes talks in Moscow on Thursday, according to analysts
  • With neither side showing much willingness to back down, they say the tense confrontation may continue into winter

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 8:00am, 10 Sep, 2020

