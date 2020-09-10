China’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: HandoutChina’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: Handout
China’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing’s envoy to EU says China and Europe face a choice ‘that could shape the world’s future’

  • Zhang Ming tells seminar the country is committed to opening its markets, and the two sides must choose between cooperation and decoupling
  • Remarks come days ahead of a virtual summit between President Xi Jinping and European leaders on Monday

Topic |   European Union
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: HandoutChina’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: Handout
China’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE