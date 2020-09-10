China’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s envoy to EU says China and Europe face a choice ‘that could shape the world’s future’
- Zhang Ming tells seminar the country is committed to opening its markets, and the two sides must choose between cooperation and decoupling
- Remarks come days ahead of a virtual summit between President Xi Jinping and European leaders on Monday
Topic | European Union
China’s envoy to the EU Zhang Ming said the two sides “should make the right choice between opening doors and shutting doors”. Photo: Handout