A new US-Taiwan economic dialogue is expected to be led by Keith Krach, the undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment. Photo: AFP
US, Taiwan discussing visit by senior official Keith Krach for trade talks
- Undersecretary of state is expected to travel to the island for a new economic dialogue in a move set to further anger Beijing
- Taiwanese foreign ministry says the two sides are still negotiating on details of the trip
Topic | Taiwan
A new US-Taiwan economic dialogue is expected to be led by Keith Krach, the undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment. Photo: AFP