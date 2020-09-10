Troops from 10 nations will take part in the Kavkaz 2020 military exercises in Russia later this month. Photo: HandoutTroops from 10 nations will take part in the Kavkaz 2020 military exercises in Russia later this month. Photo: Handout
Chinese troops to take part in Russia’s Kavkaz 2020 military exercises

  • Contingent will be drawn from the PLA’s Western Theatre Command, whose jurisdiction encompasses China’s troubled border with India, Beijing says
  • New Delhi withdrew from the 10-nation exercise over the recent flare-up on the disputed border, according to media reports

Catherine Wong
Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Sep, 2020

