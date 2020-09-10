Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He plays a central role in shaping the China-EU relationship. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU relations: Liu He, Margrethe Vestager hold ‘constructive’ talks on global digital security
- Chinese vice-premier makes no direct mention of Beijing’s new Initiative on Global Data Security but hints at the spirit of it, source says
- EU says it presented its ‘digital strategy and stressed its priorities to promote reciprocity, fair competition and fundamental rights’
Topic | European Union
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He plays a central role in shaping the China-EU relationship. Photo: EPA-EFE