China /  Diplomacy

China-EU relations: Liu He, Margrethe Vestager hold ‘constructive’ talks on global digital security

  • Chinese vice-premier makes no direct mention of Beijing’s new Initiative on Global Data Security but hints at the spirit of it, source says
  • EU says it presented its ‘digital strategy and stressed its priorities to promote reciprocity, fair competition and fundamental rights’

Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 10:02pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He plays a central role in shaping the China-EU relationship. Photo: EPA-EFE
