Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of one of their comrades killed in a border clash with China. Photo: AFPIndian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of one of their comrades killed in a border clash with China. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

First agreement between China and India since June clash a pledge for peace

  • Foreign ministers meet in Moscow for first time since Himalayan border tensions turned deadly
  • Agreement follows last week’s escalation which saw both sides accused of firing warning shots

Topic |   China-India relations
Teddy Ng
Updated: 9:58am, 11 Sep, 2020

