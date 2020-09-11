Ports such as Hambantota in Sri Lanka form a network of Chinese influence, the report said. Photo: AFPPorts such as Hambantota in Sri Lanka form a network of Chinese influence, the report said. Photo: AFP
Ports such as Hambantota in Sri Lanka form a network of Chinese influence, the report said. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s belt and road builds network its military could use: US report

  • Overseas commercial ports and home-grown BeiDou navigation system among projects able to serve defence needs, think tank finds
  • Beijing is creating ‘Sino-centric ecosystem’ – but US could partner with countries to offer alternatives, it says

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:39pm, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ports such as Hambantota in Sri Lanka form a network of Chinese influence, the report said. Photo: AFPPorts such as Hambantota in Sri Lanka form a network of Chinese influence, the report said. Photo: AFP
Ports such as Hambantota in Sri Lanka form a network of Chinese influence, the report said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE