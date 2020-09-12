The Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 1, 2020. Photo: APThe Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 1, 2020. Photo: AP
The Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 1, 2020. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwanese hurt by Czech politician’s about-face after warm visit: ‘I never called Taiwan an independent state’

  • Taiwanese netizens question Covid-19 donations to Czech Republic and medal awarded to Milos Vystrcil
  • Czech President Milos Zeman accused senate president of ‘boyish provocation’ and sought to calm Beijing

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:30pm, 12 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 1, 2020. Photo: APThe Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 1, 2020. Photo: AP
The Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 1, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE