Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Washington to “immediately correct its mistakes”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing will impose ‘reciprocal restrictions’ on US diplomats in China – including Hong Kong
- Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian calls the measures an ‘appropriate, mandatory response’ to Washington’s move last week
- Under that rule-change, Chinese diplomats in America must get permission before they can meet government officials or visit university campuses
Topic | US-China relations
