Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Washington to “immediately correct its mistakes”. Photo: ReutersForeign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Washington to “immediately correct its mistakes”. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing will impose ‘reciprocal restrictions’ on US diplomats in China – including Hong Kong

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian calls the measures an ‘appropriate, mandatory response’ to Washington’s move last week
  • Under that rule-change, Chinese diplomats in America must get permission before they can meet government officials or visit university campuses

Topic |   US-China relations
Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 9:57pm, 11 Sep, 2020

