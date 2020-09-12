ZTE pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges it violated US laws restricting the sale of American technology to North Korea and Iran. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-US relations: Chinese shell firms accused of helping ZTE sell American tech to North Korea
- Ryer International and Rensy International said to have acted as go-betweens for Chinese tech giant between 2010 and 2016 in breach of sanctions
- The two companies and their representatives may have to forfeit close to US$1 million
