Tensions between Australia and China have escalated in recent months. Photo: Reuters
Friction over journalists hastens the unravelling of strained China-Australia ties
- Relations between the countries have frayed since 2017 over matters of technology, trade, Beijing’s regional influence and China’s handling of the coronavirus
- Beijing increasingly views the relationship through the lens of its strategic rivalry with the US, a long-time Australian ally, analysts say
Topic | China-Australia relations
Tensions between Australia and China have escalated in recent months. Photo: Reuters