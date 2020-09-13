Tensions between Australia and China have escalated in recent months. Photo: ReutersTensions between Australia and China have escalated in recent months. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Friction over journalists hastens the unravelling of strained China-Australia ties

  • Relations between the countries have frayed since 2017 over matters of technology, trade, Beijing’s regional influence and China’s handling of the coronavirus
  • Beijing increasingly views the relationship through the lens of its strategic rivalry with the US, a long-time Australian ally, analysts say

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:34am, 13 Sep, 2020

