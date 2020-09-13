Germany’s new Indo-Pacific policy suggests that it is reassessing its relationship with China. Photo: Reuters
Why is Germany wading into the Indo-Pacific’s strategic waters?
- Berlin’s relationship with Beijing is founded on economics and trade but now the European giant is taking a bigger interest in the region on the other side of the world
- Among the main concerns is the South China Sea, an area at risk of becoming a flashpoint
Topic | European Union
