Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US should abide by principles of international relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-US relations: America has ‘gone too far’ interfering in other countries’ affairs, Wang Yi says
- ‘Some people in the US better manage their own affairs first, abide by the principles of international relations,’ Chinese foreign minister says at press conference with Russian counterpart
- Beijing ‘has never discussed formulating bills targeting the internal affairs of the United States, but the US Congress has frequently introduced various bills on internal affairs of China’, he says
