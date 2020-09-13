Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in a digital summit with European leaders on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU relations: can Xi Jinping win over European leaders at virtual summit?
- Chinese leader will have to make concessions if he is to prevent Brussels moving closer to Washington than Beijing, sources say
- South China Sea, Hong Kong and Covid-19 all likely to be on the agenda when Xi meets German chancellor and EU presidents on Monday
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in a digital summit with European leaders on Monday. Photo: Xinhua