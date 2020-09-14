President Xi Jinping and Terry Branstad (right) in 2017. Branstad’s term as US ambassador to China appears to be coming to an end, according to tweets by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
China-US tension: ambassador Terry Branstad to step down, Pompeo signals in tweet
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo uses Twitter to thank Terry Branstad for serving as ambassador to China even though Beijing has not been informed
- Branstad is highly regarded in China despite growing tension and confrontation between the world powers
Topic | US-China decoupling
