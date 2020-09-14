Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser says “as long as Beijing adheres to the one country, two systems agreement, German business can handle it”. Photo: Reuters
Siemens’ CEO criticises Beijing’s Hong Kong, Xinjiang policies, but firm ‘still committed’ to China
- On allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, CEO Joe Kaeser says ‘we should neither tolerate all of this in our companies nor accept it without consequences’
- Firm says Kaeser ‘voiced his concerns over complicated issues because the company cares for the development of China’
