The United States is urging citizens to reconsider travel to Hong Kong, saying Beijing “unilaterally and arbitrarily exercises police and security power” there. Photo: Lam Yik/Bloomberg
US State Department tells Americans to reconsider travel to Hong Kong

  • New guidance warns that Beijing’s national security law poses ‘heightened risk of arrest, detention, expulsion or prosecution’ for visitors to Hong Kong
  • US government also relaxes its advisory for China in general, downgrading its ‘do not travel’ recommendation in June to ‘reconsider travel’

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 6:17am, 15 Sep, 2020

