Indian soldiers pay respects to a fallen comrade, Tibetan-origin India's special forces soldier Nyima Tenzin in Leh on September 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: now we both have an incentive to ease tension, says ambassador
- China’s envoy to India Sun Weidong says relations are at a crossroads and mutual trust and stability are crucial
- A five-point consensus may have been reached but Beijing will use military if New Delhi veers from agreement, according to Global Times editor
Topic | Narendra Modi
Indian soldiers pay respects to a fallen comrade, Tibetan-origin India's special forces soldier Nyima Tenzin in Leh on September 7, 2020. Photo: AFP