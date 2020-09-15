The bird group said it was told that its Chinese name, which contains Taiwan’s official title, “posed a risk” to BirdLife International. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese bird group blames political pressure from Beijing for ejection from global network
- Chinese Wild Bird Federation ousted from BirdLife International after refusing to sign a statement saying it would never advocate for Taiwan’s independence from mainland China
- It is ‘very sad that practical cross-strait relationships – focused purely on conservation – will be damaged by this geopolitical bullying’, British bird guide working in Taiwan says
Topic | Taiwan
The bird group said it was told that its Chinese name, which contains Taiwan’s official title, “posed a risk” to BirdLife International. Photo: AFP