The perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
China invites EU leaders to ‘see real situation in Xinjiang’ amid claims of Uygur detention and abuse
- ‘We have always welcomed friends … to go to Xinjiang for a walk,’ says Chinese foreign ministry
- Previous foreign delegations to the home of Uygur minorities have been carefully controlled, limited in scope and labelled Chinese propaganda tools
Topic | Xinjiang
