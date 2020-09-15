The perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: ReutersThe perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
China invites EU leaders to ‘see real situation in Xinjiang’ amid claims of Uygur detention and abuse

  • ‘We have always welcomed friends … to go to Xinjiang for a walk,’ says Chinese foreign ministry
  • Previous foreign delegations to the home of Uygur minorities have been carefully controlled, limited in scope and labelled Chinese propaganda tools

Topic |   Xinjiang
Updated: 9:30pm, 15 Sep, 2020

