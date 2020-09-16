US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on Tuesday of “powerful shifts in the world view of the threat from the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State says ‘tide has turned’ and the world increasingly regards China as a threat
- ‘The world has wakened,’ Mike Pompeo says, assailing Beijing’s governance, economic system, espionage activities and handling of the pandemic
- His remarks, some say, contribute to a growing risk of a misstep as communication between the two nations falters
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on Tuesday of “powerful shifts in the world view of the threat from the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: AFP