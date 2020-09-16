The Chinese consulate in Sydney responded angrily to a report one of its officials had been named in a federal investigation. Photo: AP
China-Australia relations: infiltration allegations against Chinese consul ‘vicious slander’
- Chinese consulate general in Sydney says it is ‘committed to promoting friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation’
- Suggestions consul Sun Yantao engaged in infiltration activities are ‘totally baseless’, it says
Topic | Australia
