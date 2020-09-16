Then US defence secretary James Mattis meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore in October 2018. Mattis later told Wei the whole world was watching how the two superpowers managed their differences, according to the book Rage. Photo: AP
South China Sea: ex-US defence chief James Mattis told Beijing to play by the rules, Woodward book says
- Washington journalist details private talks between the American general and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in 2018 as tensions were rising
- Mattis accused China of breaking pledge not to militarise the Spratly Islands and warned that war would be ‘extraordinarily tough’ on the Chinese
Topic | South China Sea
