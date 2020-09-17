Indian yellow taxis in front of a Chinese store in Chinatown in Kolkata, India. Photo: ShutterstockIndian yellow taxis in front of a Chinese store in Chinatown in Kolkata, India. Photo: Shutterstock
Indian yellow taxis in front of a Chinese store in Chinatown in Kolkata, India. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

China-India border dispute: there may be a five-point plan but is it enough to bridge differences?

  • Suspicion fuels border dispute and border tension fuels mistrust in long and complicated relationship
  • Analysts say India’s economic retaliation after skirmish is ‘very grave and unprecedented’

Topic |   China-India relations
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian yellow taxis in front of a Chinese store in Chinatown in Kolkata, India. Photo: ShutterstockIndian yellow taxis in front of a Chinese store in Chinatown in Kolkata, India. Photo: Shutterstock
Indian yellow taxis in front of a Chinese store in Chinatown in Kolkata, India. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE