European chief singles out China’s moves on Hong Kong, Xinjiang as she unveils new sanctions scheme

  • EC president Ursula von der Leyen talks of China’s human rights record in her maiden state of the union speech
  • If China does not open its markets Europe must move to protect itself, says German ambassador to EU

European Commission and European Union leaders are demonstrating tough rhetoric on China in the arenas of human rights as well as economic issues. Photo: ReutersEuropean Commission and European Union leaders are demonstrating tough rhetoric on China in the arenas of human rights as well as economic issues. Photo: Reuters
