European Commission and European Union leaders are demonstrating tough rhetoric on China in the arenas of human rights as well as economic issues. Photo: Reuters
European chief singles out China’s moves on Hong Kong, Xinjiang as she unveils new sanctions scheme
- EC president Ursula von der Leyen talks of China’s human rights record in her maiden state of the union speech
- If China does not open its markets Europe must move to protect itself, says German ambassador to EU
Topic | European Union
