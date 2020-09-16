Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is pictured at the Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition in Taipei, last year. Sources say the US will sell as many as seven weapons systems to Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-US tension: America pushes major weapons sales to Taiwan, putting pressure on Beijing, say insiders
- US plans to sells seven major weapons systems to island as part of Trump’s increased aggression against China
- There is a fear in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be less willing as president to sell America’s most advanced weapons to the island
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is pictured at the Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition in Taipei, last year. Sources say the US will sell as many as seven weapons systems to Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE