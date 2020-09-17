Two Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft briefly entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
China greets US diplomat’s visit to Taiwan with warplane incursion
- Two PLA aircraft warned off after entering the island’s air defence zone ahead of State Department official’s arrival
- Undersecretary Keith Krach is expected to discuss moves towards a bilateral trade agreement while in Taipei
